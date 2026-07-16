"Earned Rs 10 Lakh, Paid Rs 5 Lakh Tax": Entrepreneur Returns To India After 18 Months In Canada

For many Indians, moving abroad is seen as the ultimate dream, with countries like the US, Canada and those in Europe often viewed as offering better career opportunities and a higher quality of life. However, entrepreneur Harsh Gupta, who moved to Toronto on a Permanent Residency (PR), said his experience was far from what he had expected. Just 18 months after relocating, he returned to India, citing high living costs, steep taxes, healthcare delays and limited career opportunities.

In a post on Threads, Gupta shared 10 reasons why he believes Indians considering a move to Canada should carefully weigh their decision.

'Good Jobs Are Hard to Find'

Gupta argued that securing a well-paying job in Canada is much tougher than many people assume. He claimed salaries are only marginally higher than in India despite fierce competition, with thousands of applicants competing for every vacancy. He also said that outside a handful of major companies, employment opportunities are limited and many workers earn close to the minimum wage.

High Costs and Taxes

According to Gupta, the cost of living in Toronto was one of the biggest challenges. He said he paid nearly Rs 2 lakh a month to rent an ordinary 600-square-foot apartment in downtown Toronto.

Despite earning around Rs 10 lakh a month from his business, he claimed nearly half of his income went towards taxes. "The taxes are brutal," he remarked.

He also questioned the perception of Canada's public healthcare system, saying it took him six months to get a family doctor in Ontario, while referrals to specialists often involved waiting several more months. He added that prescription medicines were not covered free of charge.

Climate and Social Life

Gupta said Toronto's long winters also took a toll, describing the city as quiet and gloomy for much of the year. It's cold, and it's depressing. October to April, nobody is outside. I'm talking about Toronto, not some small town. Layers of clothing every single day," he wrote.

He further claimed that many highly skilled professionals eventually leave Canada for the United States or return to their home countries in search of better opportunities.

Gupta also challenged the popular perception that Canadians are exceptionally friendly, suggesting that while people are polite, many immigrants struggle to build close friendships or relationships. "Years of mass immigration have built resentment. They won't say it to your face like Americans would. But won't date, won't be friends," he added.

He added that obtaining permanent residency through the study-to-work route has become increasingly difficult due to rising immigration thresholds. Concluding his post, Gupta argued that Canada may suit those seeking stability in blue-collar sectors but said entrepreneurs and highly ambitious professionals with capital might find better opportunities elsewhere.

Internet Divided

Gupta's post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. Some users agreed with his observations, saying they reflected their own experiences of living in Canada and echoed concerns about housing costs, taxation and the job market.

Others strongly disagreed, arguing that his experience was highly personal and did not represent life for every immigrant. Several users accused him of painting an overly negative picture, with a user pointing out that while Canada has its challenges, India also has its own drawbacks, and many people continue to build fulfilling lives in Canada.

One user wrote, "Honestly, not an unfair assessment. Glad you figured it out so soon!" Another said, "I came from a major city in India, and as a woman and a new parent, I genuinely believe Canada is one of the best countries to raise a family. Yes, the cost of living is high. But if both partners are willing to work hard, life improves steadily over time. Nothing happens overnight, but it does get better. People also compare it to the U.S., but one thing I value here is the peace of mind."