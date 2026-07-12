Indian Woman In Canada Receives 20-Kg Parcel From Parents, Calls It A "Little Piece Of Home"

A woman living in Canada has gone viral after sharing a video of a 20 kg parcel sent by her parents from India. Filled with food, gifts, and other items, she described the package as being "filled with love."

The video was shared on Instagram by Himani Mistry, who showed everything her parents had packed into the large carton. As she opened the parcel, she unpacked containers of aamras, Theplas, and several other food items. She also revealed clothes, accessories, and gifts for herself and her husband.

The text on the video read, "When your daddy and mumma send 20 kg of love and aamras."

Watch Video Here:

In the caption, Himani said that only Indians living abroad would understand the feeling of receiving such a parcel. She wrote that her parents did not just send gifts, but also sent their warmth, their love, and a little piece of home.

She added that the package was not just filled with aamras, sweet mangoes, clothes, accessories, and thoughtful gifts. She said it was filled with countless moments of love.

Himani also wrote that she could picture her parents going from store to store, carefully choosing every item and handpicking the best mangoes so that she could continue enjoying the taste of home despite living thousands of miles away.

She further said that every item they packed carried a piece of their heart and that she could literally feel their warmth in every layer of the packaging.

Ending the post on an emotional note, Himani wrote that no matter how old someone gets or how far they move, their parents never stop taking care of them. She added that distance may separate families, but love always finds its way home.

