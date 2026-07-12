One Tunnel, One Highway: Rs 14,115-Crore Bet To Transform UP, Delhi-NCR

The Union Cabinet recently approved two major road projects worth nearly Rs 14,115 crore -- an 8.1-km six-lane tunnel connecting Dwarka Expressway with Nelson Mandela Marg in South Delhi, and a 117.7-km access-controlled greenfield highway between Kanpur and Kabrai in Uttar Pradesh. Together, they aim to reduce travel time, improve logistics and create fresh economic opportunities across Delhi-NCR and Bundelkhand.

For commuters, it promises shorter journeys. For businesses, faster movement of goods. And for investors, it could mark the beginning of the next growth corridor.

Six-Lane Delhi Tunnel: Changing Everyday Commute

Anyone who has travelled between Dwarka, Gurugram, South Delhi and the airport knows how unpredictable the journey can be.

The proposed tunnel is designed to change that.

According to the government's plan, the six-lane tunnel will provide uninterrupted connectivity between Dwarka Expressway, IGI Airport, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and South Delhi. It will also connect with the upcoming AIIMS Mahipalpur elevated corridor, improving access towards Noida, Ghaziabad and East Delhi. The project has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 6,969.67 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model.

The government estimates the project will generate nearly 7.54 lakh man-days of direct employment and about 9.8 lakh man-days of indirect employment during construction.

Real Estate Developers Are Watching Closely

Infrastructure and property prices have often moved together. Whenever metro lines, expressways or airports improve accessibility, nearby housing markets usually respond first.

Developers believe the Dwarka tunnel could become another such trigger. "The approval of the Dwarka tunnel and the Kanpur-Kabrai highway reflects the government's continued focus on creating high-impact infrastructure that strengthens regional connectivity and supports long-term economic growth. These projects are not merely transportation upgrades; they are catalysts for urban expansion, investment and job creation," said Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd.

Speaking about Delhi-NCR, Goel said the tunnel would significantly improve accessibility between Dwarka, IGI Airport, South Delhi and other major economic centres.

"Enhanced connectivity has historically been one of the strongest drivers of real estate value creation, and we expect the project to further strengthen housing demand, support property price appreciation and improve rental prospects across the corridor. As connectivity to major employment hubs improves, the area is likely to attract a wider pool of homebuyers, investors and commercial occupiers," he added.

A Highway That Could Redraw Bundelkhand's Economic Map

While Delhi gets the tunnel, Uttar Pradesh gets a corridor with far-reaching implications. The Cabinet has approved the 117.7-km Kanpur-Kabrai greenfield highway at an estimated cost of Rs 7,145.14 crore.

The access-controlled corridor will form part of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, linking industrial centres in Uttar Pradesh with manufacturing, mining and agricultural regions of Madhya Pradesh. It will connect with NH-34, NH-35, Bundelkhand Expressway and Kanpur Ring Road.

Perhaps the biggest gain is time. Travel between Kanpur and Kabrai, which currently takes around three-and-a-half hours, is expected to come down to nearly 90 minutes once the highway becomes operational.

For logistics companies, that means quicker deliveries. For manufacturers, lower transport costs. And for the region, it could mean fresh industrial investment.

More Than Faster Travel

Developers say the real impact goes beyond travel time. Pawan Sharma, Managing Director of TRG Group, believes projects of this scale often become the foundation for broader economic development.

"The approval of the Dwarka Tunnel project and the Kanpur-Kabrai Highway by the Centre is a breakthrough for infrastructure development in the region, contributing significantly to improved connectivity and creating economic opportunities in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"Big transport projects like this do more than cut down travel time; they enable a smooth flow of individuals, goods and services, which is a fundamental aspect of economic growth."

According to Sharma, stronger road connectivity also encourages industrialisation, warehousing, logistics, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments.

"A good road network helps corporations make investments and engage in logistics and warehousing operations. Connectivity also makes nearby sites more favourable for retail, hospitality and mixed-use projects," he added.

Why Infrastructure Matters So Much

India has steadily increased spending on highways over the past decade as it seeks to reduce logistics costs, improve freight movement and connect emerging economic centres.

According to the National Highways Authority of India, better road connectivity not only improves mobility but also enhances supply-chain efficiency, supports industrial clusters and attracts private investment. The two newly approved projects fit squarely into that strategy.

For Delhi-NCR, the tunnel could ease pressure on some of the capital's busiest traffic corridors while strengthening links between residential hubs and commercial districts.

For Uttar Pradesh, the Kanpur-Kabrai highway could become a key artery connecting Bundelkhand with larger industrial markets, helping businesses move raw materials and finished goods more efficiently.