How Massive Fire Safety Gaps Leave India Exposed To Preventable Deaths

Recent fire incidents across India, from the deadly hotel blaze in Delhi to the coaching centre fire in Lucknow, have once again put the spotlight on the country's fire safety infrastructure.

While such incidents often trigger rescue operations and official inquiries, government data suggests the problem runs much deeper, with significant shortages in fire stations, trained personnel and firefighting equipment across several states.

According to state-wise data compiled by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, many states are operating with a substantial shortage of fire stations.

Rajasthan and Maharashtra report deficiencies of more than 85 per cent in the required number of fire stations, while Bihar (83 per cent) and Jharkhand (82 per cent) also face major gaps. Even Delhi has a shortfall of more than 50 per cent. Odisha, however, is among the few states reporting no deficiency.

The manpower situation is equally concerning. Across much of the country, fire services are functioning with shortages ranging from 80 per cent to 97 per cent. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are among the worst-affected states, each reporting more than 90 per cent deficiency in trained fire personnel.

Even states that perform relatively better in terms of infrastructure, such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, continue to face acute manpower shortages.

The data indicate that even where fire stations exist, many are operating with inadequate staffing levels, potentially affecting response times and emergency preparedness.

The national picture is similarly worrying. According to NDMA data, India faces a 97.5 per cent deficiency in fire stations, a 96.2 per cent shortage of fire personnel and an 80 per cent shortfall in firefighting equipment. While these figures are subject to periodic review, they point to a significant gap in the country's fire-response capacity.

In a written reply to Parliament in February 2026, the Centre reiterated that fire services fall under the State List of the Constitution, making state governments primarily responsible for expanding and modernising fire infrastructure. The Union government's role is largely limited to policy support and financial assistance.

To help bridge these gaps, the 15th Finance Commission recommended an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore. Based on that recommendation, the Centre launched a scheme under the National Disaster Response Fund in July 2023 to strengthen fire services across states.

However, the persistence of major fire incidents suggests that funding announcements alone may not be enough. The real challenge lies in translating financial support into additional fire stations, trained personnel, modern equipment and stronger emergency response systems on the ground.