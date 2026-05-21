Delhi Fire Service Faces Severe Staff Shortage Amid Rising Incidents

Delhi's fire safety infrastructure is under increasing strain, with the Delhi Fire Service facing a significant staff shortage even as fire incidents continue to raise concerns across the capital.

Official data shows that nearly 80 per cent of station officer posts in the department are vacant.

Out of 90 sanctioned station officer posts, 72 remain unfilled. The shortage extends across several other categories, including 61 vacancies out of 172 sub-officer posts, 246 vacancies out of 422 leading fireman posts, and 115 vacancies out of 185 driver posts.

In the fireman and fire operator category, 320 positions remain vacant out of a sanctioned strength of 2,367.

At present, the Delhi Fire Service has around 2,500 personnel working across 71 fire stations in the city. Officials said the department requires 9,123 personnel based on a 24-hour operational shift model.

One official said temporary staff have been deployed until recruitment is completed.

He added that appointments for station officer posts are conducted through the Union Public Service Commission, while other recruitments are handled by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, contributing to delays.

The staffing shortage comes amid a series of recent fire incidents in Delhi.

A fire in an eight-storey residential building in Dwarka Sector-5 in April led to the deployment of seven fire tenders. Three members of a family trapped on the upper floors were rescued, while officials suspected a short circuit in the chimney shaft.

In another incident in Dwarka Sector-13, a man and his two children reportedly died after jumping from a high-rise building while trying to escape a fire.

A separate fire in a four-storey residential building in Shahdara left nine people hospitalised due to smoke inhalation.

Earlier this week, another blaze at an MCD parking facility in Shahdara destroyed several vehicles, including cars and scooters.

The Delhi government recently ordered fire safety audits of hospitals, schools and educational institutions following repeated incidents.

Delhi Fire Service data shows that in 2025, the department received 6,196 fire safety clearance applications. Out of these, 3,141 were approved, while 2,634 were rejected due to shortcomings.

In 2024, 6,388 applications were received, with 3,101 approvals and 2,862 rejections.

Up to March 31, 2026, the department had received 974 applications, approving 484 of them.

DFS Deputy Chief AK Malik said the department maintains strict standards before granting approvals.

"The numbers are down not because the rules have changed, but because compliance standards remain stringent," he said.

Officials said staffing shortages are only one part of the broader fire safety challenge.

A senior fire department official said unauthorised constructions, narrow access roads, and buildings failing to meet fire safety norms often make emergency response more difficult.

"It is incorrect to say that staff shortage alone is responsible," the official said.

Officials said compliance remains especially critical for high-rise residential buildings, malls, hotels, hospitals and large commercial establishments.

"The objective is not merely paperwork, but ensuring the safety of lives," an official said.