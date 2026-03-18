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6 Killed In Fire At Building In Delhi's Palam, 30 Fire Engines At Spot

Thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue people who may be trapped inside. According to the Delhi Police, six people died in the fire incident.

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6 Killed In Fire At Building In Delhi's Palam, 30 Fire Engines At Spot
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited
  • Fire broke out in a residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday morning
  • Thirty fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the fire and rescue trapped residents
  • No immediate information on casualties or injuries was available at the time
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New Delhi:

A fire broke out in a residential building in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday morning, prompting a massive firefighting and rescue operation, an official said.

Thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue people who may be trapped inside. According to the Delhi Police, six people died in the fire incident.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 7 am from a house located in a building in Palam, they said.

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"Information was received about a fire in a residential unit, and we fear some people might be trapped inside," a Delhi Fire Services officer said.

Firefighting efforts were underway at the time of filing this report. Police and other emergency services also reached the site to assist in the operation in the congested locality.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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