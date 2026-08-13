"They See Me shrink": Anupama Parameswaran On Her Struggle With Narcissistic Abuse

Anupama Parameswaran has spoken about a difficult period in her personal life and explained a recent Instagram post that appeared to hint at the end of a relationship. The actor revealed that she had spent nearly two years dealing with narcissistic abuse, emotionally and physically.

She also revealed that her family, close friends and staff had noticed changes during that period. According to her, a healthy relationship should make a person feel happy and allow them to grow, while abuse can slowly make someone lose self respect.

In an interview with I AM with Dhanya Varma, “My family, my dearest friends and the staff who are there with me all the time. They all knew from the beginning it is not right for me because they see a change in me. They see me shrink.”

“When you're in a healthy relationship, you grow, you bloom, you be happy. Narcissistic abuse. It's not a loud thing. When it comes to narcissistic abuse, it's very different. It's very silent. There is very misconception about narcissism. People think narcissist they love themselves a lot. But actually they hate themselves. They are the most insecure people you can find. They have no self worth. They are like empty vessel basically.”

Speaking about her viral post, Anupama Parameswaran explained, “There are like two sets of people. One set is like, ‘Oh, a girl is healing, that is great. I'm just really happy that you're healing and finally finding peace in your life.' There's another category of people like they said really random stuff.”

Anupama explained that her Instagram post was not a sudden decision. There was a long and painful experience behind it, which affected her for nearly two years. She said people may see a few pictures, videos and captions and think that something happened recently, but she went through a lot of emotional and physical pain before deciding to speak about it.

She also took a break from social media because she did not want to share anything until she felt ready. Anupama wanted to first understand what had happened, take time to heal and then talk about it. Only after giving herself enough time, she felt strong enough to share her experience publicly.

The Instagram post also left fans wondering if Anupama Parameswaran had ended her relationship with actor Dhruv Vikram. The two were linked since working together on Bison Kaalamaadan. Despite the speculation, neither Anupama nor Dhruv publicly confirmed if they were in a relationship or parted ways.