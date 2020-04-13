After Her Facebook Was Hacked, South Actress Anupama Parameswaran Roasts 'Creeps' For Morphing Pics

The actress shared his photo (courtesy anupamaparameswaran9)

South Actress Anupama Parameswaran, best known for starring in Telugu and Malayalam films, featured on the trends' list recently after her Facebook account was hacked. However, the 24-year-old actress appears to have access to her account and issued a few clarifications soon after. "Some idiot has hacked my account... just alerting," she wrote in a Facebook post and also noticed some unwarranted activity on her profile. Anupama Parameswaran, who usually posts pictures of herself in traditional South Indian attire, found her face morphed on photos of what appear to be someone else in denims and crop top. The text "swipe up" can be seen written on the photos. Sharing some of the edited photos on her Facebook page, Ms Parameswaran lashed out at those responsible, describing them as "creeps."

"For all the creeps who find time for all this nonsense... Don't you have mom or sister at home? Use your brain to do something productive and not for all these stupidity. Just wanted to clarify," she wrote in an angry post.

Anupama Parameswaran has a public account on Instagram with over 6.6 million followers.

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran became a popular name soon after her debut as Mary George in 2015 Malayalam film Premam, also starring Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly. Only last year she made her Kannada debut with Natasarvabhouma with Puneeth Rajkumar. She was last seen in Telugu movie Rakshasudu, which is a remake of Tamil film Ratsasan. She has also starred in films such as Sathamanam Bhavati, Tej I Love You, Jomonte Suvisheshangal and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.