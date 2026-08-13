'Obsessed With Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat Pulls You Out': Shalini Passi On <i>The Traitors</i> 2 Co-Contestants

Amazon Prime Original The Traitors will have a grand premiere tonight. Ahead of the show's launch, Bollywood wives' fame Shalini Passi shared her thoughts about co-contestants Shweta Tiwari and Mallika Sherawat. During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shalini Passi said she's "obsessed" with Shweta Tiwari. For Mallika Sherawat, she said Mallika's energy pushes her away.

The conversation

Shalini Passi was all praise for TV's perfect bahu, Shweta Tiwari.

"She's perfect, unreal, too good," Shalini said, listing a series of adjectives.

"I admire her. She's beautiful; her eyes are expressive. Her whole face lights up, and so does her body language."

"Her eyes are so intense, they are like gods to me," Shalini added.

Asked whether Shweta had dropped her mask of the perfect bahu to survive the game, Shalini said, "She is intelligent. Actress toh woh hai hi. So she played well. She was adept at masking and unmasking. I really like watching her."

Shalini also quipped that on the show Shweta, Mallika and she were called "Teen Deviyan" (three goddesses).

Shalini said that Shweta Tiwari's energy pulls her in, while Mallika's energy pushes her away. She reiterated that she had a good time with the two OG stunners.

About The Traitors 2

The Traitors Season 2 reportedly went on floors earlier this year at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Shalini Passi, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu) are some of the major contestants of this season.

The Traitors originated in the Netherlands and has since been adapted in over 30 countries. Local versions are currently running in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and more.

The show revolves around contestants taking part in missions to build a shared prize pot, while also trying to identify the secret traitors among them.

Eliminations take place through round-table group votes and the traitors' own covert decisions at night.

About Shalini Passi

Shalini Passi is New Delhi based art collector and philanthropist. She is married to Sanjay Passi.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives - Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The series showcases the decade-old friendship of Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana. The series is an amalgamation of fact and fiction that contribtutes to the drama. The third season has three new entrants - Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Kalyani Saha Chawla.