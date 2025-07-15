Shalini Passi Teases <i>Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives</i> Season 4: "Getting Ready For Season 4 With..."

Shalini Passi, who rose to fame with her stint in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is now set to make her return in the new season of the Netflix reality show. The philanthropist confirmed the news on Instagram. She will reunite with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh in Season 4.

Shalini has dropped a clip from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's Mumbai premiere. The film marked Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Shalini congratulated Shanaya for her Bollywood debut. She wrote, "Shanaya, so proud of you. Keep shining. Such a beautiful performance."

Shalini also shared that she is "getting ready" for Season 4 of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Drawing comparisons between her co-stars and the four seasons, she added, "Getting ready for Season Four with these Four Seasons: Maheep – Winter. Stark, beautiful, and unafraid — my favourite kind of chill. Bhavana – Summer. Glowing warmth with a heart that heals — sunshine with soul. Neelam – Spring. Her smile blooms, her laughter brings everything to life. Seema– Autumn. Bold, ever-changing, and effortlessly cool — art in motion."

Have a look here:

Reacting to the post, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor dropped strings of red heart emojis.

The hit Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, offers a glimpse into the personal and professional journeys of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh. The show originally premiered on Netflix in November 2020 and returned for its second season in September 2022.

The franchise expanded with the introduction of its third installment, titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla joined the original line-up of the show.