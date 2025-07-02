<i>Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan</i> Trailer: Vikrant Massey And Shanaya Kapoor's Twisted Love Story

The trailer of Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan released on July 1. The film marks Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya's big screen debut. The trailer offers a glimpse into two visually impaired lovers' journey loaded with emotional turmoil.

Breaking Down The Trailer

Vikrant Massey plays a blind musician while Shanaya Kapoor plays a visually impaired theatre artiste in the film.

The story is inspired from Ruskin Bond's The Eyes Have It.

Without delving much into the background of the lead characters, the trailer takes the viewers through an emotionally loaded journey, pregnant with one-liners.

Vikrant and Shanaya's love story has a third wheel also.

Their bitter-sweet journey of love tread the path of unpredictability.

About Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is produced by Mansi Bagla, who has also written and created the film, along with Varun Bagla. It is helmed by Santosh Singh, while the music is composed by Vishal Mishra. The film will release in theatres on July 11.

In A Nutshell

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer kept the audience hooked as it delves into the complexities of a modern love story.