71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey Win Best Actor For <i>Jawan</i> And <i>12th Fail</i>

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi.

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan received the National award for Best Actor in Jawan. It was a tie as Vikrant Massey too won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail. This is the first National award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey