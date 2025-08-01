Advertisement

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey Win Best Actor For Jawan And 12th Fail

This is the first National award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey

71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey Win Best Actor For <i>Jawan</i> And <i>12th Fail</i>
Scenes from Jawan and 12th Fail
New Delhi:

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi. 

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan received the National award for Best Actor in Jawan. It was a tie as Vikrant Massey too won the Best Actor award for 12th Fail. This is the first National award for both Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey

