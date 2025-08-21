Internet Is Impressed By Aryan Khan's Subtle Hint At His Jail Days In <i>The Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Preview: "Pure SRK Genes"

Shah Rukh Khan launched son Aryan Khan's debut Netflix show The Ba***ds Of Bollywood at a grand event in Mumbai on August 20. The show marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut. The preview of the show set the Internet on fire as they think Aryan took a subtle dig at his own Jail days during 2021 in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

The show, which initiates a conversation about Bollywood's favourite N-word as Shah Rukh Khan introduces the theme, is a tussle between a born hero and a hero who is born at a star's place.

In the show, Lakshya plays the character of an aspiring hero. At the end of the preview, when he is put behind the bar, a police officer says, "Tension nahi lene ka. Andar jaake log aur bhi famous ho jaate hain (People tend to get more famous after they are put behind the bar)."

The scene was shared on Reddit with the caption "This was a direct reference to..."

The Internet commented below the post in no time.

"Might be half the Bollywood too but kudos to Aryan for keeping this dialogue and not taking it personally," wrote one.

Another one wrote, "That's pure SRK genes. Making jokes at your own expense and actually enjoying it !!"

Another comment read, "I like them using the word hard as a comic bgm in the end. Little detail but i liked it."

For context, Aryan Khan, Ayaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 (2021) and charged with possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs.

Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs. 20 people had been arrested in the case.

Following the incident, Shah Rukh Khan maintained an explicit distance from the paparazzi.

Till now, he avoids the paparazzi when he goes to a party or an event.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series will release on Netflix on September 18. The show boasts of an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba​, Mona Singh​, Anya Singh​, Raghav Juyal​, Gautami Kapoor​, Manoj Pahwa.

The show is expected to upend the Bollywood-style extravaganza spoof-style with the right mixture of action, emotion and high-octane drama.

