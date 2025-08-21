Shah Rukh Khan Jokes About <i>Zero</i> Debacle At Aryan Khan's Event: "<i>Ullu Bana Lena, <i>Zero</i> Mat Banana</i>"

Shah Rukh Khan, who always loves to crack jokes at his own expense, rehashed public memory and said that one shouldn't try to make a film like Zero at the launch of Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview. Zero, directed by Anand L Rai, tanked at the box office, prompting a hiatus for Shah Rukh Khan for almost 5 years. Anushka Sharma played the female lead in the film.

What's Happening

The preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood promises an engaging drama, which aspires to debunk the myths of Bollywood in a style that it's known for.

During a fun zest with actor Manish Chaudhari, who plays a producer in the film, Shah Rukh Khan says, "Producer to producer ek baat kahun... (Can I say something as a producer).

"Sir, aapko jo bhi banana hai bana lena, ullu bana lena, gadha bana lena, mamu bana lena lekin bhagwan ke liye meri taranh Zero mat banana (You can make whatever you wish, make a fool of someone or anything, but please for God's sake, don't ever make Zero like me)," Shah Rukh adds, making the audience burst into a loud laughter.

The clip was shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram feed and it garnered love in quick time.

Background

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The series will release on Netflix on September 18. The show boasts of an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba​, Mona Singh​, Anya Singh​, Raghav Juyal​, Gautami Kapoor​, Manoj Pahwa.

The show is expected to upend the Bollywood-style extravaganza spoof-style with the right mixture of action, emotion and high-octane drama.