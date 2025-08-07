Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Father Dies Of Cancer At 88

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's father Sunder Singh Jolly has died today. He was battling cancer. He was 88. The cremation will take place at the Oshiwara Crematorium, Jogeshwari West.

What's Happening

Shera has shared an official statement and wrote, "My father Shri Sunder Singh Jolly has left for heavenly abode today. The last journey will start at 4 PM from my residence 1902, The Park luxury Residences, Off Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai."

A couple of months ago, Shera celebrated his father's 88th birthday and called him "his hero."

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy 88th birthday to the strongest man my God my father, my inspiration! Every bit of strength in me comes from you. Love you dad always!"

The carousel post features Shera's happy moments with his father and family.

All about Shera

Shera has been hired as Salman Khan's personal bodyguard and head of security since 1995. His real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly.

He runs a security firm called Tiger Security, which has been responsible for providing security cover for many celebrities over the years. Shera was in charge of Justin Bieber's security during his Mumbai concert in 2017.

Shera, a passionate body-builder, won the Mumbai junior title in 1987 and finished as a runner-up in Mr Maharashtra Junior in 1988. He became a bodyguard in the early 1990s and joined Salman's service soon after.

Shera is seen with Salman Khan almost on every occasions. On Eid or on Salman's birthday, Shera accompanies the superstar when he waves to fans from his balcony.

In A Nutshell

Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera's father Sunder Singh Jolly died at 88. The cremation will take place today.