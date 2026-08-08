'Caught My Ex-Husbands Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav Kohli Cheating On Me': Shweta Tiwari's Big Reveal On <i>Traitors 2</i>

Amazon Prime Video has given viewers a first look at The Traitors Season 2, and the audience can't wait to watch the first episode. During a conversation with host Karan Johar, actress Shweta Tiwari spoke about her past and her ability to spot lies.

She said she had caught her former husbands cheating on her. Shweta was referring to her two marriages.

The TV actress married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, but the couple separated in 2007 and later divorced. Six years after that, she married Abhinav Kohli in 2013.

Their relationship also ended in separation. During both marriages, she had cited domestic violence and cheating as reasons behind the breakdown of her relationships.

In The Traitors Season 2, when Karan Johar says, “You can't be that good at catching a liar.” Shweta Tiwari is heard responding, “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte hue maine hi pakda tha (I caught my husbands cheating on me).”

Later in the clip, Parul Gulati allegedly comments on Shweta Tiwari while talking to Kullu. She points out that the contestant is a TV actress while joking that she is so good at crying and she does not even need glycerine to bring tears to her eyes.

Raja Chaudhary recently spoke about his marriage with Shweta Tiwari on Siddharth Kannan's podcast and rejected the domestic abuse allegations made against him. He also alleged that Shweta and Cezanne Khan were in a relationship and they spent time at her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star's home.

He also said that a mutual friend told him about their relationship and claimed Cezanne had confirmed it.

He further accused her of changing the meaning of his statements and sharing information about him that were not true.

Along with Shweta Tiwari, Parul Gulati and Kullu, The Traitors Season 2 lineup includes Abhishek Malhan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.