At <i>Ohh My Dog</i> Screening, Raveena Tandon Handles Scary Dog Moment Like A Pro

A special screening of the upcoming film Ohh My Dog brought several familiar faces, including Raveena Tandon and Pankaj Tripathi, under the same roof in Mumbai. The film's director Amit Rai and producer Ramesh Taurani were also present.

The evening took an unexpected turn when one of the dogs at the event suddenly acted aggressive towards Raveena. The moment could have easily caused panic, but the actress remained calm and handled the situation without creating a scene.

On the red carpet, Raveena Tandon looked beautiful in a yellow outfit and happily spent time with one of the dogs. She even sat down to pet the animal and posed with it for the photographers.

The situation suddenly changed when she stood up as the dog noticed a loose thread on the sleeve of her dress and pulled the fabric while barking.

The actress stayed calm instead of getting scared or trying to push the dog away. She allowed the handlers to safely control the situation. Once everything was settled, she showed her love towards the dog and patted it again.

Later, when the paparazzi asked Raveena Tandon if she was hurt, the actress politely said she was fine. She explained that the dog had started barking after noticing another dog. The thread from her sleeve got accidentally tangled in the dog's teeth.

About Ohh My Dog

The film was shot in parts of Assam and Bihar, where working with animals on a film set came with its own challenges. Director Amit Rai recalled in an interview with The Hindu how difficult it was to film a major scene involving more than 200 dogs chasing ambulances.

He said, “These are untrained dogs. With the help of an NGO that uses an ambulance to feed stray dogs, we followed a process for several days to create the cinematic impact.”

Other than Pankaj Tripathi, Ohh My Dog also stars Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah.