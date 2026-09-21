Karan Johar's Film Based On R&AW Founder Rameshwar Nath Kao To Release On August 11, 2028

On the 58th foundation day of R&AW, Karan Johar announced his next film based on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows and brought to light an institution we know as R&AW. It's not clear yet if Karan will direct the film or not.

The film is based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale and it will release in theatres on August 11, 2028.



"He built the invisible...but history remembers his impact.

"Today marks 58 years of R&AW and we're thrilled to announce our film on the story of RN Kao, the man who operated in the shadows & brought to light an institution we know today as R&AW - and its first mission.

"Based on the book Gentleman Spymaster by Nitin Gokhale, his story comes alive on big screens on 11 August, 2028," Karan Johar wrote in an Instagram post.

Karan said in a statement: "Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture ... all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."

Presently in the development stage, director and other details are kept under wraps for now.

The film chronicles the journey from 1955 to 1971, establishing the need of R&AW, leading to the formation and the first ever mission in the 1971 war against Pakistan. For those unaware, RN Kao is considered to be a legend in the world of spy craft, and is responsible for bringing the Indian Espionage on the global front.

The RN Kao film will mark the reunion of Dharma Productions with Leo Media Collective after the success of Bad Newz and Kesari: Chapter 2.