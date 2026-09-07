"Success Means Nothing If You're Not Kind": KJo Recalls Father Yash Johar's Final Words

Karan Johar remembered his late father and legendary film producer Yash Johar on his birth anniversary with an emotional tribute. The filmmaker reflected on the bond he shared with his father and the life lessons that have stayed with him over the years.

Sharing a string of rare family photographs on Instagram, Karan spoke about how losing a parent can change one's perspective on life. He also shared an amusing story about the first designer jacket he purchased after the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Karan wrote, "I remember Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and I decided to buy my very first designer jacket in celebration! I proudly walked into the Burberry store and bought the only jacket that fit me (those were my mega plus size days)... I wore it, and in my head I was looking rather smashing (the origin of my delusion).”

The filmmaker added that instead of being impressed by the purchase, Yash Johar poked fun at him. “My father looked at me perplexed and asked, ‘Beta... yeh kya hai...?' When Karan told him it was a jacket from Burberry, Yash Johar quipped, “Beta yeh Burberry nahi, bahut buri hai. (This is not Burberry, but very bad),” he added.

Karan remembered how Yash Johar was always among his strongest supporters and even encouraged him to explore the idea of becoming a mainstream Hindi film hero. "My mother always took me aside after papa's hyper raja beta delusions and brought me back to earth by saying and I quote, 'Son you cannot be in front of the camera and certainly not on a horse'," he shared.

Karan also opened up about a painful memory from his father's final days. He recalled being by Yash Johar's side as he lay on a ventilator, while Karan knew that there was little hope of his recovery.

"In his last days, he told me post his chemo session, 'I don't want to leave mom and you but I feel like I am going to... Just promise me you will always be kind... success means nothing if you're not kind. And take care of mom, like i have'. I knew something was stopping him from travelling to the other side. I whispered in his ear, 'Papa I will take care of Mom like a parent and a child...I promise'," he wrote.

“His levels began to drop and very soon…he went…He was waiting to hear just that…He left a void in my life 22 years ago that I refuse to fill…and I never will…When you lose a parent, you gain a god. He is my god. I pray to him everyday. What a blessing that is for me…. Miss you papa…everyday," Karan concluded.

The tribute received a warm response from several members of the Hindi film industry. Manish Malhotra paid his respects with a simple “Yashji” accompanied by red-heart emojis. Kareena Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urmila Matondkar and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted with heart emojis.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder remembered Yash Johar fondly while adding her trademark humour, writing, “He was the Best…I wonder smtimes what he would say about ur outfits today”.

Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions, died in Mumbai on June 26, 2004, at the age of 74. He died from a chest infection while also undergoing treatment for cancer.