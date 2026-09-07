<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Tanmay Singh Reveals He Earns Rs 30 Lakh A Month From Esports, Salman Khan Reacts

A prominent name in the Indian gaming and esports space has entered the Bigg Boss 20 house. Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP, has also built a strong presence in content creation, amassing a large following.

During his interaction with show host Salman Khan, Tanmay revealed his monthly income from gaming and content creation, leaving the Bollywood actor surprised.

Salman asked, “Ye esport khelte ho aap, ye maze ke liye khelte ho ya profession hai (Do you play esport for fun or as a profession?)” ScoutOp replied, “Sir, kick milta hai (Sir, it gives me a kick).” Salman then asked, “Kitna aata hai (How much do you earn)?” Tanmay answered the question in Salman's ear. However, Salman repeated it aloud in disbelief, saying, “30? Mahine ka Rs. 30 lakh?” Tanmay confirmed that he earns around Rs. 30 lakh every month through esports.

Tanmay further revealed that he receives his earnings through cheques and claimed that it is all his hard-earned white money. Reacting to his revelation, Salman praised him and said, “Kya baat hai. To phir bolne ka na Rs. 30 lakh wo bhi white mein...” Salman then jokingly encouraged the kids watching to start playing the game.

Tanmay Singh enjoys a huge following on social media, with fans tuning in to his livestreams, gaming videos and vlogs. He has represented teams, including Team IND, Team SouL, Fnatic and Orange Rock. As ScoutOP stepped into the Bigg Boss 20 house, he received special messages from fellow digital creators Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, and CarryMinati, who wished him luck for his stint on the reality show.

Apart from Tanmay Singh, the season opened with a star-studded grand premiere, introducing Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Touqeer and several other contestants to the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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