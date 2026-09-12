'I've Moved On': Uditi Singh Reacts To Ex Karan Wahi's Possible Wildcard Entry On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Uditi Singh, one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 20, spoke about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi. Inside the house, she was spotted talking with fellow contestants, including Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij, and Aman Gandhi. A clip from the live feed is going viral, in which Uditi, without naming her ex, shared that she would have no issues if Karan will enter the show as a wildcard contestant. She said his entry would not affect her much, adding that she had ‘moved on' from the relationship long ago.

During the conversation, Mahhi said, “Pehle to mujhe laga dono log saath mein aa rahe ho,” (At first, I thought both of you were coming together) referring to Uditi and Karan's past relationship. Qazi, who seemed unaware, asked who she was referring to. Aman suggested not naming anyone. Uditi said that she did not have any problem mentioning the name but chose not to.

Uditi shared that her ex's wildcard entry would not have affected her much. “Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti (Even if he had come along, he would have been just like any other contestant to me. There are so many people here whom I don't talk to),” she expressed.

She further discussed Karan Wahi and their relationship. “Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It's been so long I have moved on.” (There is no such issue for me; I moved on a long time ago. It's been so long, I have moved on).

Uditi accepted that the separation was difficult to accept initially. The phase was very emotional, however, things changed gradually. “Ab aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, dikh bhi jaye to I will be okay (Today, I'll be fine even if I see him.”

Talking about how their relationship began, Uditi revealed that she was the one who first DMed Karan after he was looking for a restaurant. She sent him information about a popular food spot near her place, after which he responded. The two eventually met in London, where Karan was with his best friend and his girlfriend. They spent around three days together, going shopping, visiting a disco and spending time with their friends.

The two continued talking for the next couple of months before they eventually started dating. Uditi said she would keep visiting him, and during the lockdown, she was also looking for a job that would allow her to stay closer to him. She revealed that they were serious about their relationship and had even discussed marriage. “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha,” she said. The two dated for around two and a half years, which is why, Uditi added, “the breakup was hard.”

Meanwhile, Karan Wahi is competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Known for Jaane Jaan, Jassi Weds Jassi and Yeh Dil Deewana, Uditi Singh has also appeared in other projects. Whereas, we've seen Karan Wahi in popular television shows including Remix, Dill Mill Gayye and Channa Mereya.

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