Ram Gopal Varma Teases Collaboration With Mohit Suri After <i>Saiyaara</i> Success

Ram Gopal Varma has teased an exciting collaboration with Saiyaara director Mohit Suri. The filmmaker shared a selfie with Mohit on X.

Hinting at their upcoming project, RGV wrote, “Me and #Saiyaara‘s @mohit11481 for his NEXT film , are COOKING together a LOVE DISH full of GANGSTER CURRY .. Details to be SERVED VERY VERY SOON (fire emojis).” The picture showed both filmmakers smiling and posing for the camera.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Mohit Suri and Ram Gopal Varma are set to collaborate on a two-hero gangster film that will be produced by YRF.

While the makers have kept details of the film under wraps, reports suggest that Mohit was shown the script and immediately connected with the story. He has since decided to take on the project as its director.

"Mohit really loved the script and felt that it was something he wanted to take forward as a director. The story has the kind of gangster world and characters that allow him to explore a different space," the source said.

At the centre of the collaboration is a script penned by Ram Gopal Varma. The film is set to revolve around two leading men. Mohit Suri is reportedly looking to cast two prominent stars in the key roles. The casting process is likely to kick off shortly as the filmmaker begins putting the ensemble together.

"Mohit wants two big names to headline the film. Both characters are equally important to the story, so the idea is to cast two top stars who can bring the required intensity to the roles. Discussions around the casting will happen in the coming months," the source added.

The film is tentatively scheduled to begin filming towards the end of 2027, subject to the filmmakers finalising their plans. More information about the two-hero gangster drama is expected to be shared once the film enters pre-production.

For now, Mohit Suri is busy working on another film with Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The yet-to-be-titled movie is expected to go on floors this year and release in 2027.

Ram Gopal Varma has also announced Police Station Mein Bhoot with Manoj Bajpayee. Genelia D'Souza, Ramya Krishnan and Rajpal Yadav are reportedly part of the project, although their involvement has not yet been officially confirmed. He also has Police Company and Syndicate in the line-up.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma Announces New Film Police Company, Harshvardhan Rane To Play Daya Nayak