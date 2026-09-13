Akanksha Chamola Removes Pics With Gaurav Khanna From Instagram, Unfollows Estranged Husband

TV actors Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna are all over the headlines after the announcement of the separation. Now, Akanksha has unfollowed her estranged husband and removed photos and reels featuring Gaurav from her profile.

Gaurav, however, still follows Akanksha on the platform and has kept their pictures on his Instagram account.

The social media change comes at a time when the former couple's separation continues to draw attention. Akanksha had earlier spoken about their relationship during the premiere of Lock Upp 2, where she revealed that they were heading towards separation. Since then, both actors have spoken about different aspects of their marriage and the reasons behind their split.

Akanksha's latest Instagram activity comes soon after she addressed reports about an alleged Rs 10 crore alimony demand. During an interview with Mashable India, she was asked about the reported amount.

Responding to the claim, Akanksha said, “Agar manga hota aur agar mil gaya hota to main yaha baithti. Agar sach me mere pas itne paise hote na to main kab ka ye desh chor kar chali gayi hoti (If I had demanded and received that amount, then I would not have cared to sit here. If I had that much money, I would have left the country by now).”

She went on to say that if she ever had that kind of money, she would prefer spending it on travelling and seeing different parts of the world.

What Happened Between Akanksha And Gaurav?

Akanksha and Gaurav got married in November 2016. Akanksha first spoke publicly about their separation on Lock Upp 2. Gaurav later entered the show as a guest during its third week. During his appearance, he told Akanksha that her announcement had come as a shock to both their families. He also said that he was left dealing with both sides of the family after the news came out.

The couple's decision to part ways has also been linked to their different views about starting a family. Akanksha had earlier said that she did not feel a maternal instinct and that Gaurav had different expectations when it came to having children.