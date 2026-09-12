<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Declares There Is Only One "Rockstar" And That Is Qazi Touqeer

Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan has declared that Qazi Touqeer is the “only rockstar” in the house. The latest promo showed glimpses from the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman was seen playfully mimicking Qazi's signature "Owww".

In the promo, Salman praised Qazi's entertaining persona. “Iss ghar main kitne bhi stars hain, rockstar toh ek hi hai Qazi Touqeer. Poore week main apne Owww karke chal rahe the… Mujhe sikha do na ‘I am a rockstar baby.' (There may be many stars in this house, but there's only one rockstar, and that's Qazi Touqeer. All week, you have been walking around going ‘Owww!' Teach me too: ‘I am a rockstar, baby.')" Salman said.

The Bollywood superstar then made the rest of the Bigg Boss 20 contestants do Qazi's signature dance step and revealed that the step is difficult for him to do.

“@qazitouqeer ke rockstar andaaz ne bhai ko bhi deewana bana diya. (@qaazitouqeer's rockstar attitude drove Salman crazy),” the caption read.

Check out the post:

The first Weekend Ka Vaar has already generated significant buzz among the fans, with the anticipation of the first eviction rising high. Among the contestants, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, and Arishfa Khan have been nominated this week.

The 20th season of Bigg Boss, which started on September 6, features a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants and is expected to feature 4 more wildcard entries. Some of the contestants of this season include names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Bigg Boss 20 airs every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colours TV.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Called To Medical Room After "Acting" Stint, Internet Reacts