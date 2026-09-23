<i>Udta Teer</i> Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Pakistani '<i>Dhurandhar</i>' With Amnesia

Akash A Kaushik's Udta Teer marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's second onscreen union after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do!. The tagline reads, "Deshbhakti toh yaad hai... par desh nahi," and brings forth a cocktail of chaos, confusion, humour, and wholesome entertainment.

The trailer was unveiled today. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Bilal, a Pakistani spy in this action-comedy. After losing his memory in an explosion, he believes that he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The trailer sets the base for comical identity-swap humour, where Ayushmann Khurrana essays a patriotic role while his Pakistani handlers struggle to understand what happened to their ace officer.

Sara Ali Khan also joins in on the madness as a CTS operative. Udta Teer comes across as a political satire broadly peppered with humour and gags, offering plenty of action accompanied by equal doses of laughter.

Ayushmann And Sara Reunite

Udta Teer brings Ayushmann and Sara together again after their previous collaboration, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The first film, released in 2019, starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. It was a contemporary take on the 1978 film of the same name. Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti Khurana was also part of the cast in a supporting role.

What's Next For Ayushmann?

Udta Teer is not the only project lined up for Ayushmann. The actor will also headline Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Ye Prem Mol Liya, alongside Sharvari.

The film is backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and was announced in April this year.

About Udta Teer

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Udta Teer promises to be a light-hearted entertainer.

The film marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, who has also written the story. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain have come on board as producers.

The cast also features Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar.

ALSO READ | Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana And Sharvari, To Release On November 27 In Theatres