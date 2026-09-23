'We Sadly Underutilised Him': Ayushmann Khurrana Remembers Mukul Dev At <i>Udta Teer</i> Trailer Launch

Actor Mukul Dev died on May 23, 2025, at the age of 54. More than a year after his death, fans got emotional as the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's Udta Teer was released on Tuesday, offering a glimpse of the actor in what will be his final on-screen appearance.

Mukul Dev played a key role alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the film. Speaking at the trailer launch, Ayushmann remembered the late actor and described Udta Teer as a fitting tribute to his talent.

"Mukul Dev was one of the brightest, most brilliant talents in our country. There was a film named Omerta (2018). It was his brainchild. We sadly underutilised him. In Udta Teer, you'll see him for the last time. This is like a swan song; it's a tribute to Mukul Dev."

Director Aakash Kaushik also recalled his conversations with Mukul Dev and revealed how much the actor cared about how audiences would receive his performance in the film.

"He used to call me and ask, 'Yaar, jab yeh picture aayegi na, toh log kya bolenge mere baare mein?'. All I can say is that this is not only his last film but actually his best work. We say that with a lot of responsibility. Unhone literally chaar chand lagaye hai iss picture ko. So, Mukul sir, wherever you are, we love you and miss you. I promised you that poora Hindustan aapke gunn gaayega aur woh hoga. That's my promise to him and to you all. You'll love his performance."

Udta Teer Trailer

The trailer was unveiled today. Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Bilal, a Pakistani spy in this action-comedy. After losing his memory in an explosion, he believes that he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

The trailer sets the stage for comical identity-swap humour, where Ayushmann Khurrana essays a patriotic role while his Pakistani handlers struggle to understand what happened to their ace officer.

Sara Ali Khan also joins in on the madness as a CTS operative. Udta Teer comes across as a political satire broadly peppered with humour and gags, offering plenty of action accompanied by equal doses of laughter.

Ayushmann And Sara Reunite

Udta Teer brings Ayushmann and Sara together again after their previous collaboration, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film also featured Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

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