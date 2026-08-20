Ayushmann Khurrana Spotlights Children Affected by Seasonal Migration, Calls For Care

Actor and UNICEF India national ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited a village in Jalna in Maharashtra, where he interacted with children and local communities as part of a UNICEF-supported Kinship and Community Care programme. The initiative aims to protect children affected by seasonal migration by providing family- and community-based care.

He also met and interacted with children from a primary school in Chendai Tepli village as part of an after- school interactive engagement.

Ayushmann was accompanied by Jesper Moller, Deputy Representative, UNICEF India. The mission was supported by government and NGO partners, as per a press note.

After meeting the children and community members, Ayushmann said, "Seasonal distress-driven migration is not a choice. It is the stark reality for many families. No child should have to lose their childhood because of circumstances beyond their control. In Jalna, I saw communities coming together to protect children affected by migration and keep them connected to family, care and support. Kinship care does more than provide a safe home. It preserves relationships, restores confidence and gives children hope for a better future."

Ayushmann met young community leaders, including Shankar Asaram, whose work as a youth volunteer earned him community trust and led to his election as village Sarpanch. He also met Pratiksha, a Class 12 student and a Balmitra, who has seen how migration affects adolescent girls.

"India has strong laws to protect children, including the Juvenile Justice Act, which completes 10 years this year. What matters now is to make sure that these protective measures are felt by every child and family, including those living with the challenges of seasonal migration," said Ayushmann.

On the film front, Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. He will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Ye Prem Mol Lia' alongside Sharvari. He also has Udta Teer, co-starring Sara Ali Khan, in the making.

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