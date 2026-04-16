Ranbir Kapoor Joins Time 100 Influential List. Ayushmann Khurrana Says, 'He Represents Evolving India'

Ranbir Kapoor is the only Indian actor featured on the TIME 100 Most Influential People list for 2026. He appears alongside Google CEO Sundar Pichai and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna as Indian representatives.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who featured on the TIME 100 in 2020, wrote a tribute for the new entrant.

Khurrana praised Kapoor as someone who represents an evolving India.

"Ranbir isn't just a movie star—he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilizations and cultures," wrote Khurrana.

"There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels—box-office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: our emotional vocabulary as an audience. Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalizes. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity. Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges. He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity," Khurrana wrote.

The 2026 TIME 100 list includes entertainers from across the world, such as Blake Lively, Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Zoe Saldana, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Claire Danes, Keke Palmer, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Wagner Moura, and Nikki Glaser.

About Ramayana

The magnum opus has been made on a staggering budget of ₹4,000 crore.

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama was unveiled earlier this month. Apart from Ranbir, the film boasts a stellar cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has set high expectations for cinematic spectacle.

It is set to release in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled for worldwide release in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, and the second for Diwali 2027.