<i>Ramayana</i>: Yash Confirms He Has No Scene With Ranbir Kapoor In First Part

Major Spoiler Alert.

Yash, who plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana, dropped a major spoiler alert during the film's promotions. He confirmed that there's no face-off between Rama and Ravana in the first part.

In a chat with Fandango, Yash was asked about his on-set equation with Ranbir Kapoor.

Yash said, "Interestingly, we both have never come together on screen in this film. As you all know, it's a two-part film. So, in the first part, I think we have—as Ravana, I have my own kingdom, and Rama has his own kingdom."

He added, "But yeah, we have met a couple of times, and he's such a fabulous actor. I think it is mutual respect which has played out. Chemistry is like, when you're out to do something phenomenal, and it's as ambitious as Ramayana, all of us have a single agenda: to give our best to present this story. I think our visions are aligned, so the chemistry's not even an issue. We're enjoying."

Nitesh Tiwari's Vision of Ravana

In an earlier conversation, Nitesh Tiwari confirmed that in his world, Ravana is not purely a villain.

He told Collider, "See, Ravana had so many aspects to his life. He was a great warrior, he was an accomplished musician, a scholar, a benevolent king... a great Shiva devotee. There was so much to him than just being a black character."

The filmmaker continued, "It's very important for us to showcase all these bits and aspects of Ravana because there's a very important lesson which is hiding in them. You can have all these great qualities, but if you are governed by vengeance and if you are driven by ego, then you know what the end result is going to be. There's a great lesson out there."

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about Yash's Ravana and said, "Yash, of course, he has the stardom that he has. To play Ravana, you need somebody who has that aura and screen presence. His interpretation of Ravana is very different from what we have seen over the years. I think that's something which the audiences will really enjoy watching on the big screen."

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled for worldwide release in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.