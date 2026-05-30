<i>House Of The Dragon Season 3</i> Trailer: Rhaenyra's Return To King's Landing And A Bloody New Chapter

HBO has unveiled the final trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3, offering a glimpse into the next phase of the Targaryen civil war.

What's Happening

The final trailer suggests that Rhaenyra Targaryen's campaign to reclaim power will move forward, but the conflict for the Iron Throne is only set to intensify.

The trailer shows Rhaenyra returning to King's Landing as she attempts to assert control over the realm.

However, her path to power appears far from straightforward, with the upcoming season promising large-scale battles, dragon warfare and political turmoil.

One of the key moments in the trailer features a conversation between Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra.

Reflecting on the burden of ruling, Alicent warns her former friend, "I see you have been merciful. But the crown is a weight that crushes. You'll do things that spell death for all involved."

Season 2 concluded with a tentative understanding between Alicent and Rhaenyra. Alicent had agreed to help facilitate Rhaenyra's takeover of King's Landing in exchange for her own freedom.

However, the plan faced an immediate obstacle after King Aegon II fled the capital, leaving uncertainty over how events will unfold.

The new season is expected to begin with the Battle of the Gullet, a major conflict at sea that is considered one of the deadliest battles in the history of Westeros.

Showrunner Ryan Condal recently described the season premiere as "arguably the craziest episode of television ever made."

The trailer also hints at the emotional and political challenges awaiting Rhaenyra as she attempts to rule.

Amid scenes of destruction and unrest, Daemon Targaryen reflects on the consequences of the conflict, saying, "In a war, all suffer."

Background

Alongside Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke as Alicent, the series sees Matt Smith return as Daemon Targaryen.

The trailer suggests that the growing war will impact every major house and faction involved in the struggle for succession.

House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also stream on HBO Max.

The season will consist of eight episodes, with new episodes releasing weekly until the finale on August 9.