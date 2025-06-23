There's something oddly comforting about knowing exactly where your favourite fantasy shows come from.

Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon. The Hobbit. Assassin's Creed. The Northman. We have all binge-watched them, obsessed over their epic battles, meticulously designed armour, and brooding characters who swing swords like it is muscle memory. Some of us have even tried to dress up like them. But what if I told you that the helmets worn in Westeros and the chainmail flung across Viking battlefields were not made in some faraway European studio, but right here in India?

Last month, I visited a place in Dehradun that bewildered me. Hidden in plain sight, Lord of Battles is a sprawling workshop where medieval legends are not just imagined, they are hammered, stitched, riveted and breathed into life. And the man behind it all? Captain Saurabh Mahajan, a former Indian Army officer who left actual battlefields behind to craft the battles you see on screen, and made it work brilliantly.

A Secret You Have Been Watching For Years

We talk a lot about 'hidden gems' in lifestyle writing. But this one is literal. For nearly two decades, Lord of Battles has been quietly supplying full-scale medieval weapons, armour, and costumes to some of the most iconic productions across Hollywood and Europe. The chainmail you see in Merlin? Made in Dehradun. The helmets from House of the Dragon? Also Dehradun. Assassin's Creed stunt chainmail? Again - right here.

A mediaeval helmet made by Lord of Battles

I have been a fan of these shows for years. I have cheered for Arya Stark, memorised lines from The Northman, and maybe tried (badly) posing with a wooden sword for the 'gram. So, when I walked into this workshop and saw the actual props being made - the real stuff, the kind actors wore - it was enthralling. These were not replicas. These were the originals.

The Studio Where Fantasy Gets Real

The workshop is about 6,000 square feet, but stepping into it felt like stepping into another century. On one side, rows of anvils, hammers, and wooden mallets. On the other hand, sheets of metal waiting to be shaped into shoulder guards or Viking helmets. It smelled like oil, fire, and leather - raw, honest and alive. Posters of every major project line the walls. Not framed or showy. Just taped, like reminders: we did this, we were part of that world.

Metal coifs developed by LoB

I touched a chestplate that looked like it had seen a dozen battles. It was heavy, cold and exactly what you'd imagine worn by a Lannister guard. Capt. Mahajan later showed me its stunt version - aluminium, lighter, bendable, but no less detailed. "We create two versions," he said. "One for close-ups (full detail) and one for stunts (lightweight materials like aluminium). All items are tested for durability, flexibility, and actor safety."

From Army Discipline to Cinematic Grit

Capt Mahajan left the Indian Army to follow a different calling. He started in 2005 with a handful of artisans making chainmail. Fast-forward to today: his team works with costume designers from France, Russia, Spain and the US. "It starts with a detailed brief or concept art," he explained. "We work closely with props teams to ensure accuracy and on-set functionality. Russian designers came to India and stayed here for months while we worked on Treasures of Lake Kaban."

And the creative freedom? "Depends," he said with a smile. "Game of Thrones, let us play. Outlaw King? No freedom at all." What shocked me most were the oddball requests: "Yes - like creating lightweight rubber and titanium chainmail for Assassin's Creed that looked like steel but was safe for stunts...Imagine making something that looks like medieval death gear but bends like gymwear. That is the kind of challenge our team lives for," he added.

Going Global, Staying Local

After their big break with Merlin and Game of Thrones, Capt. Mahajan scaled up fast but smartly. He launched MedieWorld Europe in Spain, partnered with Mythrojan in the US, and acquired House of Warfare to cover global markets. "The Lord of Battles Group is no longer an Indian company working internationally", he told me, "but an international company based here in Dehradun".

MedieWorld Europe in Spain

They now serve over 30 countries. From the Tower of London's gift shop to BBC sets. From French historical films to niche LARP (Live Action Role Play) groups in the US. They even make museum-grade replicas for exhibits and private collectors.

And yes, everything is still designed, prototyped and quality-checked in India.

A 13th-century leather belt with a brass crusader, made by LoB

Holding On to Craft in the Age of CGI

I asked the question that would bother every fan: do handcrafted props even matter anymore? His answer was simple. "Physical props bring realism, weight, and texture to scenes-even in CGI-heavy productions, real items are used for reference."

I got to wear one of their helmets. It was surreal. The weight. The balance. The feeling of stepping into a world where dragons fly and kingdoms fall. CGI can fake a dragon, but it cannot fake texture.

What's Next? Indian Epics

Now, they are developing a fully Indian collection, inspired by Rajput, Mughal and Maratha heritage. Think Sanjay Leela Bhansali meets Ridley Scott. Capt. Mahajan said they are actively seeking collaborations in Indian theatre and film.

And frankly, it is time. If our historical aesthetics can influence Westeros, they can definitely fuel our own silver screens.

I walked out of the workshop a bit stunned. You do not expect to find the soul of House of the Dragon tucked away in Uttarakhand - but there it was. Not behind velvet ropes or inside a studio lot, but laid out on workbenches, half-built and very real.

Before I left, Capt. Mahajan told me about a helmet his team made for House of the Dragon. "It was not even one of the fancy ones," he said. "But watching it on screen... that was the moment. That was when it felt like we had arrived."

It was a small detail, but one that said a lot about the kind of work that often goes unnoticed, even when it ends up on the biggest of screens.

(Shubham Bhatnagar is Editor, NDTV Food and Travel.)