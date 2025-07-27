<i>'Game Of Thrones'</i> Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Spotted At Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, Fans Thrilled

'Game of Thrones' fans were thrilled after Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor behind the iconic character Jaime Lannister, was spotted at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. In an Instagram reel, Shakira, an engineer-turned-content creator, showcased the unexpected encounter with the GOT star, delighting fans. The woman who was initially filming herself spotted Mr Coster-Waldau in the background enjoying idlis and dosas. She approached him for a selfie, which he graciously agreed to.

In the video, the actor is seen dressed in a simple black shirt and hat, relishing a traditional South Indian breakfast, along with two other tourists.

"So I was at @therameshwaramcafe, Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found @nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from @gameofthrones standing just behind me — it was a star-struck moment," Shakira wrote in her caption along with a selfie with the actor.

Watch the video here:

Later, Rameshwaram Cafe also posted a picture of the actor and his team on its Instagram page. "A star-studded moment at The Rameshwaram Cafe, Rajajinagar! Today, we had the absolute honour of hosting the incredibly talented Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau and his team. Known worldwide for his stellar performances and charismatic presence, Nikolaj's visit was truly a memorable highlight for us. Thank you for choosing to experience our authentic South Indian flavours. We are beyond thrilled to have shared this special day with you," the caption read.

Mr Coster-Waldau's surprise visit to Bengaluru's iconic Rameshwaram Cafe has sent fans buzzing. One user wrote, "Omg from Kings Landing to Bangalore."

Another commented, "OMG, That's the KINGSLAYER."

A third said, "The only time I would've loved to be at Rameshwaram Cafe."

A fourth added, "Omg, where did you find him? Did you ask how Cersi is?"

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is a renowned actor known for his iconic role as Jaime Lannister in the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones'. He starred alongside Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage as the Lannister siblings. His portrayal earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The actor's upcoming projects include the historical epic series King and Conqueror, premiering on the BBC, with its trailer recently released on July 25.