On Camera, Bengaluru Cafe Staff Assaulted Over Extra Coffee Cup

A staff member at a popular Bengaluru coffee joint was brutally assaulted yesterday evening after refusing to provide an extra coffee cup to a customer. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the cafe.

The incident occurred around 6:50 PM at the Namma Filter Coffee in Seshadripuram. A group of men, after purchasing coffee, demanded an additional cup. When the staff member cited restaurant policy against it and suggested that they buy another cup of coffee, he was abused, then struck on the head, punched in the face, and kicked in the stomach.

CCTV at the restaurant has captured the entire incident. The staffer is seen trying to defend himself, but is eventually overpowered by the group.

A complaint has been filed with the Seshadripuram Police Station. Further investigation into the case is underway.