<i>Game Of Thrones</i> Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Relishes South Indian Food In Bengaluru. See Pic

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, aka the unforgettable Jaime Lannister, has made a low-key entry into India. Needless to say, fans are loving the surprise.

The Hollywood actor was spotted at Bengaluru's famous The Rameshwaram Cafe. He was digging into a hearty South Indian meal. Dressed in a simple jeans-and-tee combo, Nikolaj blended in so well that most people around him did not even realise who he was. One eagle-eyed fan managed to sneak a video.

The now-viral clip shows Nikolaj casually chatting with a group of people at the table. On their plates? Idli, dosa, vadas – basically, a classic South Indian feast.

The fan who shared the video posted it with a caption that said it all: “JAIME LANNISTER traded his sword for a plate of idli-vada. Spotted him at @therameshwaramcafe today and I'm NOT OKAY.”.

No official word yet on what brings Nikolaj to India, but one thing is clear – he is already winning fans.

The official Instagram handle of The Rameshwaram Cafe also shared a photo of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and his team posing inside the eatery.

In the caption, they wrote, “A star-studded moment at The Rameshwaram Café, Rajajinagar! Today, we had the absolute honour of hosting the incredibly talented Nikolaj William Coster-Waldau and his team.”

“Known worldwide for his stellar performances and charismatic presence, Nikolaj's visit was truly a memorable highlight for us. Thank you for choosing to experience our authentic South Indian flavours we are beyond thrilled to have shared this special day with you,” they added.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is also known for projects like 24 Hours in the Life of a Woman, My Name Is Modesty, A Thousand Times Good Night, Saturday Night Live and The Last Thing He Told Me.