<i>Gen V</i> Season 2 Trailer: School's Back And It's Bleeding With Secrets

The trailer of Gen V, the highly anticipated second season of the acclaimed spinoff series set in the Emmy Award-winning world of The Boys, is out.

What's Happening

The trailer teases exciting developments for fan-favourite characters, surprising cameos from The Boys universe, and the casting of Ethan Slater (Wicked) in a recurring role as Thomas Godolkin.

In Season Two, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever.

Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus.

The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realise. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

This season of Gen V introduces key events and revelations that feed directly into the final chapter of The Boys. The first three episodes premiere September 17, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Background

Sean Patrick Thomas (Till), who portrays Polarity, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season.

The show stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

