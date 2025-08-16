Chinese Actress Claims Talent Agency Forced An Exorcism To Treat Her Depression

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi has made serious accusations against her talent agency, Tianjin Galaxy Cool Entertainment Culture Media Co Ltd, claiming she was mistreated while suffering from mental health issues, according to the South China Morning Post. Zhao, 26, said her agency locked her in a hotel room and arranged for a shaman to perform an exorcism instead of taking her to a hospital when she experienced symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Zhao, also known as Rosy Zhao, is a popular actress known for roles in The Romance of Tiger and Rose and Hidden Love. She became ill in December 2024 and had to pause her career. On August 2, she posted on social media that she had been forced to pay 2 million yuan (US$280,000) for breaching her contract, despite her agency previously promising to support her, as per the SCMP.

She also accused the company of years of verbal and physical abuse. A friend of Zhao claimed she was once scolded for hours at 2 am in a bathroom by her boss for failing an audition. The agency has denied the allegations.

Zhao returned to work in a reality show called Be Myself, where she visited rural areas. However, the show drew criticism, with viewers accusing her of being insensitive. Zhao later revealed that the show was designed by her agency, and they also accused her of faking her illness.

To support her claims, Zhao shared hospital documents showing she was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression. She also said she regretted renewing her contract with the agency and now wants to leave the entertainment industry to open a noodle shop.

Many online users have expressed support for Zhao and concern for her safety. It has been reported that Zhao generates 80% of her agency's income.