A <i>L2: Empuraan</i> Update: <i>Game Of Thrones</i> Actor Jerome Flynn Teams Up With Mohanlal, First Look Poster Out

Actor and singer Jerome Flynn, best known for his portrayal of Bronn in Game of Thrones, will take on a key role in Mohanlal's upcoming movie L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

A first-look poster and a video of Flynn discussing his experience in the film were recently dropped on social media. He will play the character Boris Oliver in L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a character poster featuring Flynn and captioned it, "Character No. 07 Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver in #L2E #Empuraan."

In the video, he shared, "I play the part of Boris in Empuraan or L2:E. I can't quite remember how I got roped into this job, but I'm so glad I did because it was a completely different experience from what I'm used to having over in the UK or the US. To be part of the Mollywood culture of things and to get a taste of that was really special."

Reflecting on his connection to India, the Black Mirror actor said, "It's extra special to me, I think, because India was a really important...precious part of my journey. I spent several years coming over here in my late 20s and early 30s, mostly on spiritual retreats. And the whole experience of being in India has changed my life forever in the best possible way. So, doing this job felt rather like coming home."

Though Flynn didn't shoot in India, he mentioned the experience still felt like being there. "And the vibe on the set, even though we never went to India, it was like being back in the middle of a Delhi roundabout. There was a kind of this beautiful orchestrated chaos and everybody was really sweet and really loving their job. It made it one of the most enjoyable jobs I've ever done," he shared.

Without revealing much about his role, the actor teased that his character plays a significant part in Khuresh's journey. "I can't give away too much about my character except to say that he does play an important role in Khuresh's journey. So, I really hope you guys enjoy my character and the film. I hope you enjoy it as much as I've enjoyed making it," he said.

Jerome Flynn is well-known for his roles in various Hollywood films and TV shows, including Soldier Soldier, Ripper Street, Loving Vincent, and The Change among others.

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, is set to release in theatres on March 27. The film also features Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Sachin Khedekar and others.

