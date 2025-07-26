Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron To Sue Coldplay For "Emotional Distress" Over Viral Kiss-Cam Video: "They Made Me A Meme"

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is reportedly considering legal action against Coldplay following the controversy that erupted after a viral kiss cam moment at the band's recent concert.

What's Happening

According to several reports, Andy Byron is planning to file a lawsuit against Coldplay and the event organisers, citing "emotional distress" and "invasion of privacy."

A source close to Byron told Page Six, "He didn't consent to being filmed or publicly humiliated. He thinks Coldplay made him a meme."

Attorney Camron Dowlatshahi of MSD Lawyers weighed in on the legal prospects of such a case. "If we are getting creative, a possible claim would be for defamation, specifically as it relates to Chris Martin characterising the two as having an 'affair,'" Dowlatshahi told Page Six.

Dowlatshahi explained that Byron would need to demonstrate "that there wasn't an affair" to prove defamation.

Coldplay, for their part, has not officially responded. However, Rob Shuter's ShuterScoop quoted insiders claiming Chris Martin "laughed out loud" at the idea of being sued over a kiss cam moment.

Legal experts say the lawsuit would be a "long shot." One attorney told Page Six, "At a public concert with cameras and 70,000 people, your expectation of privacy is near zero. It sounds like he's trying to shift blame."

The Controversy

During Coldplay's show in Massachusetts, the kiss-cam captured ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, in a PDA-filled moment. As soon as the kiss-cam showed their glimpse, they hid their faces and turned their backs towards the camera.

At the time, Martin had commented, "Either they're having an affair, or they are really shy." The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing multiple videos of the two hugging and kissing throughout the concert, resulting in backlash online.

Following the incident, both Byron and Cabot, who are married to separate partners, were placed on administrative leave by Astronomer.

On Saturday, the company's Board of Directors confirmed Byron's resignation through an official statement.

Kristin Cabot also resigned. Meanwhile, sources suggest that Byron's personal life has also taken a hit, with his wife Megan Kerrigan reportedly moving out of their home.

Megan Kerrigan, an educator at the Bancroft School, removed her husband's surname from her Facebook profile before deactivating her account. Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum.