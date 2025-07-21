Coldplay Cheating Row: Chris Martin Takes A Dig At Andy Byron During Madison Concert, "If You Haven't Done..."

Coldplay resumed their tour with a performance in Madison, Wisconsin, where frontman Chris Martin made a light-hearted reference to a recent viral incident.

What's Happening

Before the stadium's usual "kiss-cam" segment, Chris Martin addressed the audience, saying, "We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen."

With a smile, he added, "So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now."

Chris warning everyone he's gonna put some people on screen 😂 pic.twitter.com/w5sOadbhoS — Neil (@neilenore) July 20, 2025

Background

Chris Martin's comment comes shortly after an earlier show in Massachusetts, where the kiss-cam captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot, in a PDA-filled moment. As soon as the kiss-cam showed their glimpse, they hid their faces and turned their backs towards the camera.

At the time, Martin had commented, "Either they're having an affair, or they are really shy." The clip quickly went viral and resulted in backlash online.

Following the incident, both Byron and Cabot, who are married to other people, were placed on administrative leave by Astronomer.

On Saturday, the company's Board of Directors confirmed Byron's resignation through an official statement.

The incident drew significant media attention, with online users sharing memes and criticising the duo. Megan Kerrigan, Byron's wife and an educator at the Bancroft School, removed her husband's surname from her Facebook profile before deactivating her account. Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum.

Meanwhile, the Baahubali franchise's social media team joined in on the viral trend. They shared an edited photo of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty as Baahubali and Devasena in a romantic pose, captioning it, "CEO & HR of Maahishmathi," referencing the fictional kingdom from the film.