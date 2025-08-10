<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 23: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Film Sees Growth

Mohit Suri's latest offering, Saiyaara, hit the theatres on July 18. The film, which marked the Bollywood debut of Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday, also featured Aneet Padda in the lead role.

On its fourth Saturday, Saiyaara witnessed growth in its box office collections thanks to the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The film minted Rs 3.35 crore at the box office. The total collection of the romance drama now stands at Rs 314.10 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Saiyaara outperformed Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2, which minted only Rs 1.4 crore on its second Saturday. The film released on August 1 in theatres, two weeks after Saiyaara.

Currently, Saiyaara is facing tough competition from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. The film earned Rs 4 crore on August 9, as per a report in Sacnilk.

Saiyaara has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. It has also set the record for being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year. At the global box office, the romance drama has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

Talking about Saiyaara's domestic collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated that he doesn't see the film crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. In a conversation with NDTV, he said, "No, I think this is the maximum. But then this is also a huge achievement for a film with newcomers."

Taran added, "Saiyaara has rewritten all records. And of course, if you look at the collection, it is the biggest opener, biggest grosser for a film starring newcomers. It's crossed the 300 crore mark, which is a first for a film starring new faces. Sharing the limelight with such biggies is unimaginable. Before the release, I'm sure a lot of people did not think this movie would work. But then the box office speaks for itself."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film features Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.