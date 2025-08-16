Dipika Kakar On Days When The Liver Cancer "Treatment Hits Hard"

Dipika Kakar has shared a health update with fans, two months after undergoing surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. The actress, best known for her stint in the serial Sasural Simar Ka, dropped a selfie on her Instagram Stories, opening up about the challenges of her ongoing treatment.

In the picture, Dipika Kakar can be seen resting her head on her hand, flashing a soft smile.

Her caption read, “Days when the treatment hits hard, and even the simplest things feel heavy.”

Instagram/Dipika Kakar

She was diagnosed with liver cancer in May this year.

Dipika Kakar celebrated her 39th birthday on August 6, 2025. A couple of days later, the actress uploaded a couple of monochrome pictures on Instagram, thanking her fans for the lovely greetings.

In the snaps, Dipika Kakar smiles joyfully, looking chic in a black outfit and chunky accessories.

She captioned the post, “Aaj ek baar phir dil se thank you for being the reason for my smile so many times. Jab jab aaplogon ne mere liye dua ki mujhe himmat di, I smiled. And iss baar mera birthday special tha alag tha mere liye, mere parivaar ke liye. (Once again today, a heartfelt thank you for being the reason behind my smile so many times. Whenever you prayed for me and gave me strength, I smiled. And this time, my birthday was special — different for me, and for my family too).”

Dipika Kakar added, “Aap log bhi uss ehsaas mein shamil hue. Itne saare messages, itni saari wishes, and itniii saari duayein (You all became a part of that feeling too. So many messages, so many wishes, and so many prayers), once again, you guys made me SMILE with all the lovely wishes flowing in. Thank you once again. Love you all."

Back in June, Dipika Kakar underwent a 14-hour-long surgery and was discharged from the hospital after 11 days. A month later, her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, shared a vlog on YouTube revealing that his wife has started her targeted therapy treatment.