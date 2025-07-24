Worm Found Inside Food At Rameshwaram Cafe At Bengaluru Airport

A worm was found inside a dish that was served to a customer at an outlet of the popular Rameshwaram Cafe, at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

According to the customer, the worm was found inside the pongal that he had ordered for breakfast. The man alleged that the cafe staff initially tried to cover up the incident after he raised a complaint.

He claimed that it was only after he began recording a video of the worm inside the food and the staff members' response that they started apologising. The staff later offered a full refund of Rs 300 for the item to the customer.

A video of the incident shows the customer highlighting the worm in a spoon of pongal, as he pans the camera partially across the restaurant. He discusses with another customer about the possibility of raising a complaint with the cafe owner via Instagram.

One of the staff members is heard asking if he had spoken in an inappropriate way.

There was no immediate statement from the cafe at the time of filing this report.

The Rameshwaram Cafe is a Bengaluru-based brand and has a chain of restaurants. It is popular among locals and tourists alike.

In May last year, its outlets in Hyderabad came under the scanner of the Food Safety Department of Telangana after several expired and mislabelled food items were recovered. These included 100 kilos of urad dal, which reportedly expired in March 2024, as well as 10 kilos of expired curds and eight litres of expired milk.