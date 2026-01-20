Japanese Man Tries South Indian Meal In Bengaluru, Shares Experience: "I Underestimated"

A Japanese content creator, Sho Takei, recently visited Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram Cafe and tried a traditional Mudde meal. He shared his experience on Instagram and won hearts. The meal included plain rice, ragi ball, masala vada, sambar, rasam, kosambari, pickle, curd and chilli. He also bought a cup of filter coffee.

Takei praised the meal, calling it "surprisingly good" and "one of the top veg spots in India". He appreciated the authentic South Indian flavours and the generous portions.

Watch the video here:

"Honestly, I underestimated vegetarians. With nearly 20,000 reviews on Google Maps, I think this place is one of the top in India," he wrote in the comment section.

He also mentioned that he paid "only Rs 200".

Social Media Reaction

The video of his experience has gone viral, with many praising the creator for his honest feedback and appreciating his approach to trying local food. Some users recommended other local favourites, while others praised the cafe's authentic South Indian cuisine. The post has been viewed over 400,000 times, and more than 10,000 users liked it.

"World doesn't know how to cook vegetables....only in India - Hindus have known Vegetable cooking since ages," one user wrote in the comment section.

"His suggestion is so accurate," a second user said.

"Finally a foreigner who is not broke and eats at a decent location," a third user wrote.