Yamuna River Cruise Expected To Start In February 2026: Route, Capacity, Other Details Here

Yamuna River Cruise: Residents of Delhi are set to experience a cruise service, which is expected to launch on the Yamuna River in February 2026, offering a unique experience. The cruise is part of the Delhi government's riverfront tourism and recreation plan, and will operate on a 6-7 km stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage. The project, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore, is expected to provide a new green tourism experience and enhance connectivity through eco-friendly river travel.

In a recent interview with news agency ANI, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will launch the cruise and a MoU was signed between the Central Government, DDA, and the Delhi Government regarding the same.

"We are going to start a cruise on the Yamuna, most probably, sometime in February, the Chief Minister will dedicate it to the people of Delhi. We are bringing this in accordance with international safety standards. The upstream Wazirabad model is state-of-the-art... A joint MoU was signed between the Central Government, DDA, and the Delhi Government... It has a hybrid engine," he said as quoted by the news agency.

"The Yamuna has two phases in Delhi: upstream Wazirabad and downstream Wazirabad. For upstream Wazirabad, we are working to connect people with the Yamuna... Downstream Wazirabad, the sewage is being tapped first. Systems are being built to treat it. Treatment systems for the drains are being constructed so that clean water flows downstream."

From Route To Seating Capacity, Check All The Details Here

Launch Date: Expected in February 2026

Route: Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur (6-7 km round trip)

Cruise Vessel: It is expected to be a 40-seater luxury cruise with air-conditioned seating

Duration: Hour-long round trips

Inauguration: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to inaugurate the service

River Cruise Experience

Last year in November, the progress of the Yamuna Boat Tourism and Ferry Infrastructure Development Project was reviewed by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Kapil Mishra.

Other Important Points About The Cruise

1. The River Yamuna is notified as National Waterway 110 (NW-110), which stretches 1,080 kilometres from Delhi's Jagatpur to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, and the government is planning to develop cruise tourism along a four-kilometre stretch. An official government release mentions that the corridor will function as a hub for eco-friendly cruise operations, powered by electric-solar hybrid boats.

2. The authorities also weighed in on the safety as they noted that the vessels will feature safety equipment, including life jackets and public announcement systems.

3. Notably, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has already installed two floating jetties with a capacity of 50 passengers each at Sonia Vihar.

4. For the ease of commuters, the government has planned additional on-shore amenities, such as parking, basic facilities, and recreational spaces.