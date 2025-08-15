Yamuna Cruise, 12-km Chhath Ghat Part of Delhi's New Tourism Plan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked Independence Day with the announcement of a series of tourism projects aimed at boosting the capital's cultural, spiritual, and heritage appeal.

Addressing the gathering during the celebrations, Chief Minister Gupta outlined plans for a 12-kilometre Chhath Ghat along the Yamuna, a state-of-the-art river cruise service, and a heritage circuit linking major historical landmarks.

"Delhi's rich history, spiritual traditions, and modern aspirations make it a city like no other," she said. "These tourism projects will not only strengthen our economy but also give every visitor a deeper, more soulful connection to our capital."

Tourism Circuit

The proposed tourism circuit will connect forts, monuments, museums, and cultural centres in one route, allowing visitors to experience the city's historic and cultural journey seamlessly. Officials say the move is expected to improve navigation for tourists and encourage longer stays in the city.

The government plans to launch a modern cruise service along the Yamuna, offering passengers views of the city's riverfront and cultural sites. Regular evening Aarti ceremonies will also be held on the banks, inspired by traditional river rituals in other parts of India.

The planned 12-km Chhath Ghat will be among the country's largest riverfront spaces dedicated to spiritual gatherings. It is expected to draw lakhs of devotees during Chhath Puja and other festivals.

The tourism projects are expected to roll out in phases.

Reiterating her broader vision for Delhi, Chief Minister Gupta said, "With small but strong steps, we will create an independent, developed Delhi, one that the world will admire, and that will stand as a proud symbol of our nation's potential."