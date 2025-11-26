Delhis 'Historic' 53 Km Yamuna Cycle Corridor Project Makes Headway

Delhi has moved forward with its 53-km Yamuna cycle corridor, a project aimed at promoting green mobility, easing traffic, and supporting the city's environmental revival. The construction for Phase I is expected to begin early next year and is targeted for completion within 12 months, with all three phases planned for completion within three years.

Three-Phase Corridor Along Yamuna

The corridor will run along both banks of the Yamuna, from Wazirabad Yamuna Barrage to NH-24 and Kalindi Kunj Biodiversity Park, crossing the river at designated points. The project, led by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), is divided into three phases:

Phase I: Old Yamuna Rail Bridge to NH-24

Phase II: Extension to Kalindi Kunj Biodiversity Park

Phase III: Wazirabad Barrage to Old Yamuna Rail Bridge

Officials said the tendering process is complete, preparatory work is in the final stages, most departments have issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs), and railway approvals are in the last stage.

'Historic' Project

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who chaired a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, described the initiative as "historic." She said the cycle track will promote sustainable transport, reduce carbon emissions, ease traffic, and provide a healthier commuting option. Gupta added that it will boost ecotourism, preserve the Yamuna's green belt, and help shape Delhi's urban and environmental landscape.

Green Paths, Recreational Spaces

The corridor will feature dedicated cycling and walking paths connecting new and existing recreational areas along the Yamuna floodplains. Over the past two years, multiple public spaces along the 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Okhla barrages have been developed, including landscaped open areas.

Gupta instructed all departments to maintain strict quality, safety, and ecological standards during construction. As per the officials, the project will become a key milestone in Delhi's push toward a cleaner, greener, and healthier city.

