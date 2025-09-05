Video: Yamuna Level Still High, People Wade Through Waist-Deep Water In Noida

Besides causing flooding in parts of Delhi, the high water level in the Yamuna has left key sectors in Noida facing the brunt as well.

A video shot on Friday from Sector 125, near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, shows water flowing very close to bridges over the Yamuna as well as some structures near the river nearly submerged.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Parts of NCR continue to remain flooded as River Yamuna overflows, following heavy rainfall.



(Visuals from Noida Sector 125) pic.twitter.com/xQdisrlnqa — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

A video from Noida Sector 135 also showed men wading through waist-deep water and row houses getting inundated.

#WATCH Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Sector-135 gets flooded due to rising water level of the Yamuna River. pic.twitter.com/0Ab1w84qZX — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

In the sector, low-lying areas like Nagli Wajidpur village have seen heavy waterlogging. Some homes, farmhouses, and fields are underwater, with crops such as millet and paddy destroyed, leaving farmers in despair. Around 600 residents have also been evacuated to the Nagli Wajidpur community centre, and 1,471 cattle have been relocated from flooded cowsheds to safety.

Illegal farmhouses near the embankment are inundated and several roads are also waterlogged. The administration is providing food, water, and medical aid.

Water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 207.12 metres at 6 pm, down slightly from 207.16 metres an hours earlier, at the main flood forecasting station of Old Railway Bridge, a day after it reached the season's highest at 207.48 metres

In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the situation is likely to return to normal soon. "Nevertheless, the government remains fully engaged in supporting those impacted," she said.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma denied claims that water had entered the Civil Lines area in Delhi. "It is only waterlogging caused by the recent rainfall. The bell mouths of the drains along the roads in the Civil Lines area were closed as a preventive measure to ensure that the Yamuna water does not enter the roads," the minister said.

Several relief camps have been set up in Delhi and, at 7,200, the highest number of people have been affected in East Delhi.

Doctors are also reporting fevers, rashes and fungal infections among flood-affected people. At the camps, many parents reported that children aged below 6-7 years are suffering from a mild fever and body rashes, according to news agency PTI.

