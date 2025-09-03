Advertisement
Yamuna Water Level In Flooded Delhi Rises To 207.39 Metres, 3rd-Highest Ever

Floodwater from the Yamuna river has started entering the Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's oldest and busiest cremation ground, which might halt operations if the water level rises, officials said on Wednesday

Many areas on the Yamuna riverbank in Delhi are flooded due to rising water level
New Delhi:

The Yamuna river's water level in Delhi reached the third-highest ever recorded at 207.39 metres today, amid massive flooding on the riverbank which affected both residential and commercial areas.

The floods in 1978 and 2023 were the other two times when the Yamuna river's water level rose to record levels.

Areas including Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate, Garhi Mandu, and Mayur Vihar are flooded. Most of these places have a mix of both commercial and residential buildings.

Over 14,000 people have been evacuated so far, officials said, adding rescue operations are continuing.

