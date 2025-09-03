Yamuna Water Level In Flooded Delhi Rises To 207.39 Metres, 3rd-Highest Ever

The Yamuna river's water level in Delhi reached the third-highest ever recorded at 207.39 metres today, amid massive flooding on the riverbank which affected both residential and commercial areas.

The floods in 1978 and 2023 were the other two times when the Yamuna river's water level rose to record levels.

Areas including Yamuna Bazar, Geeta Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate, Garhi Mandu, and Mayur Vihar are flooded. Most of these places have a mix of both commercial and residential buildings.

Over 14,000 people have been evacuated so far, officials said, adding rescue operations are continuing.