Man Shares News Of CRPF Selection With His Mother, A Vegetable Seller, Video Melts Internet

A video has captured the hearts of millions on social media as it showcases a very emotional moment of a young man from Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district sharing the news of his selection into the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with his mother, who sells vegetables roadside.

The Instagram video shows the man, whose name is Gopal Sawant, telling his mother about the job on the footpath - the spot where she has been working tirelessly to support their family. She heard the news calmly, and then her eyes were filled with tears of joy.

"Gopal Sawant from Shetkar Wadi in Pinguli was selected for CRPF to serve the country. A heart touching video of this news giving to his mother who is doing business on the sidewalk at Kudal Nagar Panchayat," read translation of the post by a user named Vilas Kudalkar, who wrote the caption in the local language, while sharing the video.

Social Media Reaction

The video garnered massive traction, with over 12 million views and countless reactions. It resonated with many because it highlights the struggles of ordinary families and the importance of perseverance and dedication. The video inspires all those who chase the dream of becoming successful and serves as a reminder that success can come from humble beginnings and that every small step counts.

"Really today that mother got the fruits of her hard work. She is very lucky that she got such a son," one user wrote in the comment section.

"My mother's debt is paid off brother... Now take care of your parents very well," another user added.

"Proud of you," a third user simply wrote, congratulating him.