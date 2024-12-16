CRPF Constable Exam 2023 Final Results Out, Check Details

CRPF Constable Final Results 2023: Steps To Check
Step 1. Visit the official CRPF recruitment website, rect.crpf.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Final merit/result of recruitment for the Post of Constable (Tech/Tradesmen/Pioneer/Min) in CRPF Examination-2023"
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Check the result and download it
Step 5. Take a hard copy for future use
The official notification reads: "If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the CRPF within a period of 03 months from the declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately with the Recruitment Directorate CRPF helpline number."
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Number of posts
A total of 9,212 posts of Constable will be filled through the CRPF Constable Tradesman Recruitment, out of which 9,105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for female candidates.
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Positions
- Driver
- Motor Mechanic Vehicle
- Cobbler
- Carpenter
- Tailor
- Brass Band
- Pipe Band
- Bugler
- Gardener
- Painter
- Cook
- Water Carrier
- Washerman
- Barber
- Safai Karmachari
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary
Candidates selected for constable posts will be given a pay scale at level-3 (Rs. 21,700 - 69,100).
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Candidates will have to appear for a written exam for constable posts in the Central Reserve Police Force. This exam will be computer-based.