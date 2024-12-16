Advertisement

CRPF Constable Exam 2023 Final Results Out, Check Details

A total of 9,212 posts of Constable will be filled through the CRPF Constable Tradesman Recruitment

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CRPF Constable Exam 2023 Final Results Out, Check Details
Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website.
CRPF Constable Exam 2023: CRPF Constable Final Result 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced the final results for the Constable Examination 2023. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Constable Final Results 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official CRPF recruitment website, rect.crpf.gov.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Final merit/result of recruitment for the Post of Constable (Tech/Tradesmen/Pioneer/Min) in CRPF Examination-2023"
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Check the result and download it
Step 5. Take a hard copy for future use

The official notification reads: "If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the CRPF within a period of 03 months from the declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately with the Recruitment Directorate CRPF helpline number."

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Number of posts
A total of 9,212 posts of Constable will be filled through the CRPF Constable Tradesman Recruitment, out of which 9,105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for female candidates.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Positions

  • Driver
  • Motor Mechanic Vehicle
  • Cobbler
  • Carpenter
  • Tailor
  • Brass Band
  • Pipe Band
  • Bugler
  • Gardener
  • Painter
  • Cook
  • Water Carrier
  • Washerman
  • Barber
  • Safai Karmachari

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary
Candidates selected for constable posts will be given a pay scale at level-3 (Rs. 21,700 - 69,100).

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Candidates will have to appear for a written exam for constable posts in the Central Reserve Police Force. This exam will be computer-based.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CRPF Constable Recruitment News, CRPF Constable Jobs 2023, CRPF Constable Final Results 2023
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com