CRPF Constable Exam 2023 Final Results Out, Check Details

CRPF Constable Exam 2023: CRPF Constable Final Result 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced the final results for the Constable Examination 2023. Candidates can download the results by visiting the official website, rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Constable Final Results 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official CRPF recruitment website, rect.crpf.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "Final merit/result of recruitment for the Post of Constable (Tech/Tradesmen/Pioneer/Min) in CRPF Examination-2023"

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Check the result and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future use

The official notification reads: "If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the CRPF within a period of 03 months from the declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately with the Recruitment Directorate CRPF helpline number."

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Number of posts

A total of 9,212 posts of Constable will be filled through the CRPF Constable Tradesman Recruitment, out of which 9,105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for female candidates.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Positions

Driver

Motor Mechanic Vehicle

Cobbler

Carpenter

Tailor

Brass Band

Pipe Band

Bugler

Gardener

Painter

Cook

Water Carrier

Washerman

Barber

Safai Karmachari

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary

Candidates selected for constable posts will be given a pay scale at level-3 (Rs. 21,700 - 69,100).

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam for constable posts in the Central Reserve Police Force. This exam will be computer-based.